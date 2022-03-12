Skip to main content
Raptors List Fred VanVleet As Questionable with Knee Soreness

The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet as questionable with right knee soreness for Saturday's game against the Denver Nuggets

Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet's right knee appears to be a problem again.

The Toronto Raptors have listed their lead guard as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets with what's been described as right knee soreness.

VanVleet was sidelined for five straight games with the injury earlier this month. It's something he's dealt with since before the All-Star break but hasn't quite healed the way anyone has hoped. It's possible he reaggravated the injury in Friday night's victory over the Phoenix Suns, though VanVleet did finish the game and looked fine. Toronto could also be taking a cautious approach with the 28-year-old VanVleet and give him the night off with the back-to-back in Denver coming up.

