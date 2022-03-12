Raptors List Fred VanVleet As Questionable with Knee Soreness

Fred VanVleet's right knee appears to be a problem again.

The Toronto Raptors have listed their lead guard as questionable for Saturday night's game against the Denver Nuggets with what's been described as right knee soreness.

VanVleet was sidelined for five straight games with the injury earlier this month. It's something he's dealt with since before the All-Star break but hasn't quite healed the way anyone has hoped. It's possible he reaggravated the injury in Friday night's victory over the Phoenix Suns, though VanVleet did finish the game and looked fine. Toronto could also be taking a cautious approach with the 28-year-old VanVleet and give him the night off with the back-to-back in Denver coming up.

The Raptors will also be without OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn who continue to work their way back from injury. The two shouldn't be too far away and their initial timeline should have them returning at some point next week at the earliest.

If VanVleet can't start, expect the Raptors to turn to Scottie Barnes as the starting point guard with Pascal Siakam helping out and Dalano Banton filling in off the bench. It's the lineup Toronto went to earlier in the month when VanVleet and Flynn were both out.

