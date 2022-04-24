Raptors List Fred VanVleet as Questionable for Game 5

Fred VanVleet is officially listed as questionable to play for the Toronto Raptors ahead of Monday's Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 28-year-old guard is battling a left hip flexor strain he suffered in the first half of Saturday afternoon's Game 4 victory over the 76ers. It's unclear when exactly he suffered the injury, but took an intentional foul midway through the second quarter and immediately checked himself out of the game. As he walked off the court, he ripped his jersey in frustration.

"First of all, as you all know, he has been banged around pretty good this year and he continues to lace them up and go out there and play big minutes every night," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said post-game. "Not every guy in this league does that. And when you are fighting through one thing and all of a sudden you get another one that feels as painful as it looked to him, then it’s frustrating. He is going to play through a lot of bangs and bruises and bumps and not being healthy and I’m sure he just wanted to play so I’m sure he was frustrated."

VanVleet went for further imaging following the game but the team has yet to release the results of the MRI.

If VanVleet cannot play, expect Scottie Barnes to see more time at the point guard for the Raptors as Toronto turns to its supersized lineup alongside Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Precious Achiuwa or Khem Birch.

