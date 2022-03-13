Fred VanVleet Listed as Questionable vs. Lakers

The Toronto Raptors may once again be without Fred VanVleet.

The 28-year-old is questionable for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Raptors announced Sunday. He's joined by OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn who both remain out as well.

VanVleet has missed six of Toronto's last eight games due to a lingering right knee injury that has plagued him since before the All-Star break. He missed five straight games earlier this month before returning for a pair of wins against San Antonio and Phoenix.

Toronto ruled VanVleet out Saturday night on the second night of a back-to-back and it was assumed to be just to keep him fresh and rested as he continues to work his way back. If he doesn't play Monday, those concerns will certainly grow.

The Raptors started Armoni Brooks in VanVleet's place on Saturday night and moved Precious Achiuwa into the starting line over Khem Birch in order to get a little more three-point shooting with the first group.

Expect Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam to share the bulk of the point guard duties if VanVleet can't start.

Anunoby and Flynn shouldn't be too far away and could return either later this week or early next week based on their initial injury timelines.

