Fred VanVleet Listed as Questionable to Play Knicks

The Toronto Raptors say Fred VanVleet is questionable to play the New York Knicks as he battles through lower back stiffness

Fred VanVleet's lower back injury has flared up again.

The 28-year-old Toronto Raptors point guard briefly left Saturday night's loss to the Atlanta Hawks with what appeared to be a back injury. He did return but did not look himself, playing just 26 minutes, and being benched for the vast majority of the fourth quarter. Now he is listed as questionable to play Monday against the New York Knicks with lower back stiffness, the team announced.

Toronto has tried to limit VanVleet's minutes this season and be cautious with his injuries. Earlier in the year the Raptors pulled him from a game against the Los Angeles Clippers when he suffered a back injury. He was then given two games off to rest before returning to open the new year.

Whether it's been the back injury or just a slump, VanVleet has struggled to get going offensively this season. He's shooting just 32.5% from behind the arc and has had his confidence waiver behind the arc.

If VanVleet is unable to go Monday afternoon, Toronto will likely slide Scottie Barnes over to the point guard spot, sharing ball-handling duties with Pascal Siakam. Precious Achiuwa could be in line for the start as Toronto's center.

