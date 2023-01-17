Report: Suns & Magic Emerging as Potential Free-Agent suitors for Fred VanVleet

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is reportedly expected to draw free agent interest from the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns in free agency this summer

Fred VanVleet's track record speaks for itself.

It hasn't been the season anyone would have wanted for the 28-year-old Toronto Raptors point guard but despite some lackluster shooting numbers this year, there are expected to be multiple teams lining up to sign VanVleet this summer, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Both the Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have reportedly emerged as potential suitors for VanVleet should he opt out of his player option this summer and head into unrestricted free agency, per Charania.

VanVleet has shown no indication he's looking to leave Toronto this year. He has repeatedly said his loyalty is to the Raptors organization who can offer him an extension of up to four years, $114 million this season. VanVleet said he and the organization mutually agreed not to sign the extension over the summer.

The Raptors reportedly have the "full attention" of the NBA, according to Charania, as teams around the league key in on Toronto as potential trade deadline sellers. Should the Raptors pick that direction, Gary Trent Jr. and VanVleet could be among the players dealt considering they are expected to reach unrestricted free agency this summer.

It's unclear what the in-season market is for a VanVleet trade.

