Report: Fred VanVleet will Represent Raptors at NBA Draft Lottery

Fred VanVleet has made an NBA career out of gambling.

He knows the odds, assesses the risks, and makes smart bets. It's why his motto is Bet on Yourself. On Tuesday night, the Toronto Raptors will be hoping he has some more good luck in the cards at the NBA's Draft Lottery.

The 27-year-old guard will reportedly be representing Toronto at the Lottery, according to the Toronto Star's Doug Smith.

The Raptors have the seventh-best odds of winning the lottery on Tuesday night, a 32% chance of earning a top-four pick and a 7.5% chance of landing the No. 1 pick, and Cade Cunningham, the presumed top selection in the 2021 NBA Draft.

This year's draft class is expected to be one of the best in recent history. It's loaded with high-end talent not just at the very top, but one through five and arguably a little deeper than that. The key for the Raptors will be staying in that top seven. There's about a 50-50 chance they can do that, either by moving up into the top four or staying put at No. 7. Otherwise, there's a very real possibility they slip either to No. 8 or 9 where the potential All-Star caliber talent starts to wain.

NBA Draft Lottery odds based on seed. Toronto sits at No. 7 Tankathon

The Lottery starts at 8:30 p.m. ET and can be viewed on ESPN, or on TSN1 and Sportsnet 360 in Canada.

