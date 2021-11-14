Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Fred VanVleet Returns to Practice, Listed as Questionable vs. Trail Blazers
    Publish date:

    Fred VanVleet Returns to Practice, Listed as Questionable vs. Trail Blazers

    Fred VanVleet was back at practice for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and will be listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers
    Author:

    Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    Fred VanVleet was back at practice for the Toronto Raptors on Sunday and will be listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers

    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet appears to be on the mend 

    The 27-year-old guard took part in practice Sunday afternoon and will be listed as questionable with a groin strain to start the team's West Coast road trip on Monday. He's joined by Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) and Chris Boucher (back) who are also listed as questionable. Yuta Watanabe remains sidelined with a left calf strain. He will travel with the team.

    The Raptors will take on Norman Powell and the Trail Blazers on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET

    Recommended Articles

    Further Reading

    Dwane Casey continues to exact revenge on Raptors

    OG Anunoby showed Andre Drummond the perils of witching 1 through 5

    Chris Boucher begins to find his groove amid tumultuous contract year

    USATSI_17143406_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Returns to Practice, Listed as Questionable vs. Trail Blazers

    13 seconds ago
    USATSI_17161012_168390270_lowres
    News

    Dwane Casey Continues to Exact Revenge on Raptors

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_17143398_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Raptors Without Fred VanVleet (Groin) & Precious Achiuwa (Shoulder) vs. Pistons

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_15744783_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Pistons

    Nov 13, 2021
    USATSI_17142749_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby Showed Andre Drummond The Perils of Switching 1 through 5

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17142755_168390270_lowres
    News

    Chris Boucher Begins to Find His Groove Amid Tumultuous Contract Year

    Nov 12, 2021
    USATSI_17142533_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Does His Best Kyle Lowry Impression to Knock off Lowry's Hometown 76ers

    Nov 11, 2021
    JRich on Rapsw
    News

    Watch: Josh Richardson Praises Raptors, Calls Scottie Barnes a Special Talent

    Nov 11, 2021