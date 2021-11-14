Fred VanVleet Returns to Practice, Listed as Questionable vs. Trail Blazers

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet appears to be on the mend

The 27-year-old guard took part in practice Sunday afternoon and will be listed as questionable with a groin strain to start the team's West Coast road trip on Monday. He's joined by Precious Achiuwa (shoulder) and Chris Boucher (back) who are also listed as questionable. Yuta Watanabe remains sidelined with a left calf strain. He will travel with the team.

The Raptors will take on Norman Powell and the Trail Blazers on Monday night at 10 p.m. ET

