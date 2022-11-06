Fred VanVleet Returns for Raptors, Zach LaVine Out For Bulls

Pascal Siakam may be out for the next little while but the Toronto Raptors will have Fred VanVleet back when they take the court Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

The 28-year-old point guard missed three straight games with a lower back injury he suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers. He'll slide back into the starting lineup for Toronto alongside Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Christian Koloko.

VanVleet's return gives the Raptors a little more offensive firepower with Siakam sidelined for at least the next two weeks. He'll be asked to shoulder more of the offensive load.

The Bulls, meanwhile, will be without Zach LaVine who will rest for the first night of a back-to-back with the Raptors. He's still working his way back from a left knee injury.

Toronto will still be without Khem Birch who is battling a right knee injury. Expect Thad Young to see an increased role off the bench until Birch returns.

