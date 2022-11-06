Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet Returns for Raptors, Zach LaVine Out For Bulls

The Toronto Raptors will have Fred VanVleet back in the lineup on Sunday against the Chicago Bulls. Zach LaVine will be out resting

Pascal Siakam may be out for the next little while but the Toronto Raptors will have Fred VanVleet back when they take the court Sunday against the Chicago Bulls.

The 28-year-old point guard missed three straight games with a lower back injury he suffered against the Philadelphia 76ers. He'll slide back into the starting lineup for Toronto alongside Scottie Barnes, O.G. Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Christian Koloko.

VanVleet's return gives the Raptors a little more offensive firepower with Siakam sidelined for at least the next two weeks. He'll be asked to shoulder more of the offensive load.

The Bulls, meanwhile, will be without Zach LaVine who will rest for the first night of a back-to-back with the Raptors. He's still working his way back from a left knee injury.

Toronto will still be without Khem Birch who is battling a right knee injury. Expect Thad Young to see an increased role off the bench until Birch returns. 

Raptors say Pascal Siakam will miss at least 2 weeks with groin injury

O.G. Anunoby wants Defensive Player of the Year honors: 'He's just gifted that way'

Scottie Barnes shows off improving point guard skills in blowout victory over Spurs

