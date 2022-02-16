Fred VanVleet Ruled Out vs. Timberwolves

Skip to main content
The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet with right knee soreness ahead of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Toronto Raptors will be tested Wednesday night without Fred VanVleet.

Toronto has ruled out the 27-year-old with right knee soreness, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. The injury occurred in the first half of Monday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. VanVleet played through the injury until the end of the third quarter when Nurse decided the game was out of hand and it wasn't worth risking further injury.

VanVleet's MRI came back clean, Nurse said, but the team is going to give him some extra time off before the All-Star break.

It's the sixth game the Raptors have played without VanVleet this season. They're 4-2 in those games so far this season.

VanVleet is scheduled to make his All-Star Game debut this weekend in Cleveland and is set to compete in the three-point competition if he's cleared to play.

Khem Birch will replace VanVleet in the starting lineup, Nurse said.

