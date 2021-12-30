Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, & Scottie Barnes All Clear COVID Protocols
    The Toronto Raptors are nearly back to fully healthy.

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes all cleared COVID-19 protocols and practiced with the team on Thursday, the Raptors said. Only Justin Champagnie and Isaac Bonga remain in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols.

    The Raptors had previously had up to 11 players in COVID protocols including all five of their starters and their top seven players. But the worst of the COVID issues seem to be behind the team. Precious Achiuwa and Khem Birch who cleared protocols but sat out Tuesday night's game both returned to practice and should be ready to go on Friday.

    Toronto will play host to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

