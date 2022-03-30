Skip to main content
Fred VanVleet Earns Finalist Honors for NBA's Teammate of the Year Award

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is a finalist for the NBA's teammate of the year award alongside Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan

Fred VanVleet may very well be the best teammate in the entire NBA.

The 28-year-old Toronto Raptors guard has been named one of 12 finalists for the league's 2021-22 Twyman Stokes Teammate of the Year Award alongside former teammate DeMar DeRozan.

The award honors the player deemed the best teammate based on his selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to his team. It's judged by a panel of league executives that pick the 12 finalists, six from each conference. Current NBA players will then select the winner from the list.

The Raptors have never had a player win the award, though a pair of former Raptors players Vince Carter and Chauncey Billups took home the honor in 2015-16 and 2012-2013, respectively.

Damien Lillard is the league's most recent winner, earning recognition with the Portland Trail Blazers last season.

VanVleet and DeRozan are joined by Jrue Holiday, Boban Marjanovic, Rudy Gay, Andre Iguodala, Chris Paul, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jeff Green, Udonis Haslem, Kevin Love, and Grant Williams.

Former Raptors guard Kyle Lowry finished fourth in voting for the award last season.

