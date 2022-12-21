Fred VanVleet Trade Odds Released, Magic Most Likely Trade Destination

The Toronto Raptors are still expected to keep Fred VanVleet this season but if he's dealt the Orlando Magic sit as the most-likely trade destination this year

This was not how Fred VanVleet envisioned his contract season going.

The 28-year-old point guard said before the season he wasn't concerned about his contract talks. If the Toronto Raptors won, everything would be fine. But a six-game losing streak and a 13-18 record so far this year have begun to raise questions about VanVleet's future with the organization.

VanVleet is still more likely than not to be with the Raptors following the February trade deadline, according to Bodog who has set the line at -400 that he remains in Toronto throughout the season. That implies an 80% likelihood he isn't traded.

If VanVleet is dealt, Orlando currently sits as the frontrunner at +350, implying a 22% likelihood he's moved to the rebuilding Magic. Orlando has a wealth of young and talented wings but could use a skilled guard like VanVleet to round out its roster.

If not Orlando, New Orleans and Miami are the next most likely at +650, implying a 13% chance. The Pelicans appear poised to make a deep playoff run this year and could use VanVleet's playoff experience to help put them over the edge. A deal with the Heat would reunite VanVleet and Kyle Lowry as Miami looks to get its season back on track after a lackluster start to the year.

Minnesota sits at +750 to land VanVleet, implying about a 12% chance.

Further Reading

Report: NBA teams eyeing O.G. Anunoby, could return Donovan Mitchell-type package

Even Pascal Siakam's heroics can't stop the losing as Raptors fall again to 76ers

Draymond Green shares advice for struggling Raptors as losing streak drags on