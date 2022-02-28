Fred VanVleet 'Not Likely' to Play vs. Nets, Nick Nurse Says

Fred VanVleet's ailing right knee appears to be getting worse.

The Toronto Raptors guard is "not likely" to play in Monday's night game against the Brooklyn Nets, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. VanVleet, who is listed as questionable, has been battling through the lingering knee issue since before the All-Star break, but things aren't getting better.

"He's a little more sore than I think he was," Nurse said pre-game.

VanVleet led Toronto with 24 points on Saturday night in a blowout loss to the Atlanta Hawks. While his offensive game looked solid, his knee trouble limited him on defense where Trae Young burned the Raptors for 41 points.

"I’m not gonna talk too much about my knee," VanVleet said post-game. "Until you see me not playing, I’ll answer questions when I’m not playing but if I’m out there it is what it is, you guys watch the game, take from it what you will and I’m not gonna make excuses for myself, certainly, but I gotta be better, something I gotta deal with. It’s not a major thing but it’s definitely a pain in the ass and I gotta continue to keep working and rehabbing and I’m trying to be available as much as possible for the team."

OG Anunoby is planning to get a second opinion on his fractured finger on Monday afternoon in Los Angeles. That appointment had yet to happen as of Nurse's pre-game availability.

