Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 5: Raptors at 76ers

It's staying alive time for the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors staved off elimination once, turning an 0-3 hole into a 1-3 hole, and while nobody has ever come back to win four straight games, nearly 5% of teams that fall behind 1-3 have come back to win the series. On Monday, Toronto will look to take another one, this time in Philadelphia with an 8 p.m. tipoff scheduled against the 76ers.

What to Watch For

If one thing can flip this series for Toronto it's another mediocre outing from Joel Embiid who is battling a ligament tear in his right thumb. The 76ers' big man admitted the injury is painful and it's inhibiting his play a little bit. When the Raptors keep him off the foul line and frustrate him early, they've proven they can keep him under wraps for most of the night.

Fred VanVleet's hip is going to be the big question entering Game 5. He hasn't looked good in this series and now a hip strain might limit him even more. If he can't go or doesn't look right, expect Scottie Barnes to shoulder more of the point guard responsibilities Monday.

Pascal Siakam came out aggressive in Game 4 and redeemed himself after a miserable Game 3 in Toronto. The 76ers are going to adjust and make things even more difficult on the potential All-NBA forward, but if Siakam remains aggressive, there are few players in the league who can stop him with any regularity.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed VanVleet as questionable with a hip injury.

The 76ers have listed Charles Bassey as out with a shoulder strain.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +7.5 underdogs for Game 5 and the total for the game sits at 209.5, per SISportsbook.

Further Reading

Joel Embiid complains about the officials, insinuating the refs intentionally favored the Raptors

Raptors discuss what makes Scottie Barnes special & reactions to his Rookie of the Year award

Raptors season proved a success as Scottie Barnes wins rookie honors and Toronto staves off elimination