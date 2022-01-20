Nick Nurse Provides an Update on Gary Trent Jr.'s Ailing Ankle

Gary Trent Jr.'s return is getting close.

Wednesday night will mark the sixth straight game the Toronto Raptors have played without the 24-year-old shooting guard. He's been sidelined since Jan. 9 when he suffered a left ankle sprain during pre-game warmups.

"We've been thinking for the last couple games he was gonna he was gonna play. He's really close," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said prior to Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. "He goes through pretty much all the team activities and (he's) just not quite comfortable enough yet. Still has some discomfort trying to change directions, things like that."

Nurse said he was told Trent would work out pre-game Wednesday, practice on Thursday, and "be ready for Washington" on Friday, though that's been the report for the last few games and Trent has yet to clear the final hurdle.

"I guess we are just kind of day-to-day, wait and see and hopefully he'll be back," Nurse added.

Toronto remains without Khem Birch who is expected to be out until at least next week, Nurse said. He's recovering from surgery last weekend to fix his broken nose. There's a chance he returns on Jan. 25 at the earliest, though it'll likely be a few days after that based on Nurse's 10 to 14-day timeline from the surgery.

