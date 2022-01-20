Skip to main content
Nick Nurse Provides an Update on Gary Trent Jr.'s Ailing Ankle

Nick Nurse Provides an Update on Gary Trent Jr.'s Ailing Ankle

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Gary Trent Jr. is getting close to a return as he recovers from an ankle sprain

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Gary Trent Jr. is getting close to a return as he recovers from an ankle sprain

Gary Trent Jr.'s return is getting close.

Wednesday night will mark the sixth straight game the Toronto Raptors have played without the 24-year-old shooting guard. He's been sidelined since Jan. 9 when he suffered a left ankle sprain during pre-game warmups.

"We've been thinking for the last couple games he was gonna he was gonna play. He's really close," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said prior to Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. "He goes through pretty much all the team activities and (he's) just not quite comfortable enough yet. Still has some discomfort trying to change directions, things like that."

Nurse said he was told Trent would work out pre-game Wednesday, practice on Thursday, and "be ready for Washington" on Friday, though that's been the report for the last few games and Trent has yet to clear the final hurdle.

Recommended Articles

"I guess we are just kind of day-to-day, wait and see and hopefully he'll be back," Nurse added.

Toronto remains without Khem Birch who is expected to be out until at least next week, Nurse said. He's recovering from surgery last weekend to fix his broken nose. There's a chance he returns on Jan. 25 at the earliest, though it'll likely be a few days after that based on Nurse's 10 to 14-day timeline from the surgery.

Further Reading

The Toronto Raptors luxury tax situation explained

Toronto's potential is clear as the Raptors conclude the first half with loss to Miami

Explaining the Goran Dragic situation for the Toronto Raptors

USATSI_17444238_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse Provides an Update on Gary Trent Jr.'s Ailing Ankle

15 seconds ago
USATSI_13429097_168390270_lowres (1)
News

The Toronto Raptors Luxury Tax Situation Explained

8 hours ago
USATSI_17035390_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Mavericks

9 hours ago
USATSI_17143380_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Must See: Raptors Rookies Sing Gary Trent Jr. Happy Birthday

21 hours ago
USATSI_17437164_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Trent Jr. Remains Questionable, Khem Birch Still Out

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_17522955_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Sends Well Wishes to Woman Following Ferocious Slam Dunk

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_16942387_168390270_lowres (4)
News

The Goran Dragic Situation Explained

Jan 18, 2022
USATSI_17522676_168390270_lowres
News

Toronto's Potential is Clear as the Raptors Conclude the First Half With Loss to Miami

Jan 17, 2022