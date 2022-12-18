Gary Trent Jr. Expected to Miss Time, O.G. Anunoby Nears Return

The Toronto Raptors are expecting to be without Gary Trent Jr. for a few games while O.G. Anunoby nears a return, Nick Nurse said

The Toronto Raptors are searching for answers as they try to figure out what's bothering Gary Trent Jr.'s ailing thighs, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Sunday.

The 23-year-old guard felt his thighs tighten up during pre-game warm-ups on Friday night and was immediately ruled out. He came into Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors listed as "questionable," but he will not play, Nurse said.

"It doesn't look like it's getting much better and I think they're searching for more information," Nurse added.

Trent missed three games earlier this year due to a non-COVID illness.

If there is good news for Toronto, O.G. Anunoby appears to be nearing a return. He's missed the last three games with a left hip strain. He's expected to be back at some point later this week and is almost over all his ailments, Nurse said.

"He's back and through his sickness. Both his hand and his hip are improving," Nurse added.

Anunoby has been shooting a career-worst 33.1% from behind this arc, in some part due to his ailing right hand, Nurse said. He should see that number improve when he returns, likely in New York or Cleveland later this week.

Expect Malachi Flynn to continue to log minutes with Trent and Anunoby sidelined.

