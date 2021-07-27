Sports Illustrated home
Report: Gary Trent Jr. Expected to Command $18 to $ 20 million per Season

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. is expected to be in line for a massive payday this summer when he hits restricted free agency
Back in March when the Toronto Raptors traded Norman Powell to Portland for Gary Trent Jr. the goal for Toronto was to get a little younger and a little cheaper. While they certainly got younger, the contracts of the two might be a little pricier than the Raptors had imagined.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, league sources believe Trent Jr. could command $18 to $20 million annually.

While a contract that rich might come as a bit of a surprise to some, NBA teams pay up for young talented shooters like Trent Jr. Players like Malik Beasley, Davis Bertans, and Kelly Oubre Jr. all recently received contracts worth $15 million annually. 

Toronto ultimately will have the final say in Trent's free agency this summer. The organization extended him a qualifying offer on Monday meaning the Raptors can match any offer sheet he signs elsewhere.

Last season Trent Jr. averaged 15.3 points while shooting 40.8% from the floor and 38.5% from three-point range. His shooting numbers slipped a little bit in Toronto, but his points per game jumped to 16.2 in 17 contests with the Raptors.

