Report: Gary Trent Jr. Expected to Command $18 to $ 20 million per Season
Back in March when the Toronto Raptors traded Norman Powell to Portland for Gary Trent Jr. the goal for Toronto was to get a little younger and a little cheaper. While they certainly got younger, the contracts of the two might be a little pricier than the Raptors had imagined.
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, league sources believe Trent Jr. could command $18 to $20 million annually.
While a contract that rich might come as a bit of a surprise to some, NBA teams pay up for young talented shooters like Trent Jr. Players like Malik Beasley, Davis Bertans, and Kelly Oubre Jr. all recently received contracts worth $15 million annually.
Toronto ultimately will have the final say in Trent's free agency this summer. The organization extended him a qualifying offer on Monday meaning the Raptors can match any offer sheet he signs elsewhere.
Last season Trent Jr. averaged 15.3 points while shooting 40.8% from the floor and 38.5% from three-point range. His shooting numbers slipped a little bit in Toronto, but his points per game jumped to 16.2 in 17 contests with the Raptors.
