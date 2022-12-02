Gary Trent Jr. Surges in 6th Man of the Year Odds After Two Stellar Outings

The Toronto Raptors may suddenly have a sixth man of the year candidate after two stellar performances from Gary Trent Jr. off the bench

It took all of two games off the bench for Gary Trent Jr. to thrust himself into the conversation for the NBA's sixth man of the year award this year.

On the heels of his franchise record-setting 35-point performance off the bench on Wednesday night, the Toronto Raptors guard has jumped to +5,000 to win the sixth man of the year award, on Bodog. While he does remain a longshot, with an implied win probability of just 2%, he now has better odds to win the award than former Raptors guard Norman Powell and fellow Raptors teammate Chris Boucher.

Trent fits the mold of most sixth man of the year award winners. He's a high-volume scorer who can put up gaudy numbers with the second unit, making the most of his increased opportunities and some easier matchups against opposing bench lineups. So far this year, he's shooting 16-for-29 (55%) from the field with eight three-pointers made and 49 points in his two games off the bench.

Considering his recent success off the bench, Trent's return to the starting lineup seems unlikely anytime soon. Toronto has found success with Thad Young starting at the center and could use Precious Achiuwa or Otto Porter Jr. in the first unit when the two return from injury at some point this month.

While +5,000 odds suggest Trent is well off the leader Russell Westbrook at +130, a few more months of big-time outings off the Raptors bench could change that conversation quickly.

