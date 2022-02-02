Skip to main content
Gary Trent Jr. Says it Would be 'Cool' to be Part of the NBA's Three-Point Contest

Gary Trent Jr. Says it Would be 'Cool' to be Part of the NBA's Three-Point Contest

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. deserves a spot in the NBA's All-Star Weekend Three-Point Contest

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. deserves a spot in the NBA's All-Star Weekend Three-Point Contest

Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, and Precious Achiuwa aren't the only Toronto Raptors players who should be heading to Cleveland for All-Star Game festivities later this month.

If the NBA is a true meritocracy then Gary Trent Jr. deserves a spot in the three-point contest. Not only is he averaging 3.2 three-pointers per game, the eighth-most in the league, but he's doing it at a blistering 39.7% clip.

Consider this: Nobody in last year's three-point contest averaged fewer than 6.5 three-point attempts per game last season. Utah's Mike Conley averaged the fewest of the six contestants, shooting 41.2% on 6.6 attempts per game. Using that 6.5 attempts per game cutoff, Trent's 39.7% is the sixth-best in the NBA behind only Patty Mills, Lonzo Ball, Demond Bane, Max Strus, and Anfernee Simons. 

Additionally, Trent's 3.2 three-pointers per game is the fourth-most in the league for anyone averaging at least 38.6% from behind the arc, the cutoff for last year's three-point contest. Only VanVleet, Mills, and CJ McCollum sit ahead of Trent in that category.

Recommended Articles

The problem, as Trent pointed out Tuesday following his fifth straight 30-point performance, is the NBA usually prefers its superstars to participate in the contest and Trent doesn't quite fit the bill yet.

"It would be something cool to be a part of," he said Tuesday. "Last year I feel like I had a lot of threes but they don't put your name in there unless you do it after years and years of knocking at that door. So I'm just going to continue to go out there and play and whatever happens, happens."

Should the invite come, though, Trent certainly sounds more than willing to participate.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors targeting Boston's Robert Williams III

Gary Trent Jr. remains unstoppable as Raptors rally for come-from-behind victory over the Miami Heat

Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa earn spots in Rising Stars Game

USATSI_17587106_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Trent Jr. Says it Would be 'Cool' to be Part of the NBA's Three-Point Contest

20 seconds ago
USATSI_17134840_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Targeting Boston's Robert Williams III

1 hour ago
USATSI_17172928_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Gary Trent Jr. Remains Unstoppable as Raptors Rally Past Heat

13 hours ago
USATSI_17570378_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes & Precious Achiuwa Earn Spots in Rising Stars Game

16 hours ago
USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Khem Birch Nearing a Return 'Within a Week'

17 hours ago
USATSI_17506891_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Will Miss Raptors Return for Personal Reasons

21 hours ago
USATSI_17596047_168390270_lowres
News

Hard Work & a Conversation With Nick Nurse Has Turned Gary Trent Jr. into a Two-Way Difference-Maker

22 hours ago
USATSI_17469503_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet Post Historic Michel Jordan & Scottie Pippen-esque January

Feb 1, 2022