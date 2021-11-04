Raptors Enjoying the Moment as Crucial Early Season Wins Pile Up

The Toronto Raptors aren't taking anything for granted this season.

After the disaster that was the 2020-21 season down in Tampa, the Raptors have learned to cherish these wins. It's part of the journey this group is on as one of the youngest, least experienced, and strangest rosters in the NBA. It's a group that after a rough 1-3 start which had some people — myself included — wondering if another tanking season was on the horizon, has now bounced back to win five straight.

"That’s the beauty of having a young team is that you can enjoy these wins and just appreciate the effort and the attention to detail," Fred VanVleet said Wednesday.

It still isn't entirely pretty. Toronto's half-court offense ranks 25th in the NBA, per Cleaning the Glass, and has regressed since last season. Equally strange is the Raptors' new propensity to take long mid-range shots, the least efficient shot in basketball. And yet, the Raptors are getting by thanks to the buy-in of everyone on the other side of the ball.

"It takes a lot of open-mindedness and I think the guys that we’re plugging in have no choice but to be open-minded or they wouldn’t be playing," VanVleet said. "Svi (Mykhailiuk), Precious (Achiuwa), Gary (Trent Jr.), Khem (Birch), Dalano (Banton), all of those guys, they spent a lot of time this summer and this fall working with the team. They’ve been on point and they’ve been locked in, so we have a good group in terms of being on the same page."

That's defensive intensity is keeping Toronto afloat right now in a way few could have imagined with the team's best offensive player Pascal Siakam out of the lineup for the first month of the season. The Raptors boast the league's sixth-best defense and are forcing as many turnovers as almost anyone else in the NBA. All the new players have gelled defensively, learning Nurse's defensive schemes, rotations, and principles quicker than last year's group who could never quite get on the same page defensively.

"They’re taking some of the basic stuff like ball pressure and playing hard," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I think guys like Gary and Svi and Khem are doing a good job, Scottie likes to guard, and I think it’s getting contagious a little bit."

Things should only get better when Siakam returns to the lineup, reportedly at some point in the next two weeks. He's another long defender who knows how to play in Toronto's system and should open things up offensively with a little more spacing.

That's reason to get excited, Nurse acknowledged Wednesday. Both Siakam and Yuta Watanabe shouldn't be too far away, same with Barnes, and when Toronto gets to full strength there's no reason to think they shouldn't be even better than the team that currently sits sixth in the NBA in net rating.

For now, though, enjoy the ride, as VanVleet said. This team appears to be ahead of schedule and it's not too early to start thinking about what could be some time down the road. They've begun banking big wins against some tough Eastern Conference foes and, as VanVleet acknowledged, these early season wins especially without Siakam really do matter a ton.

"We have a long, long, long way to go," VanVleet said, "but I think we’re headed in the right direction."

