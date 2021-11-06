Raptors Clear Pascal Siakam to Return for Sunday

It's officially go-time for Pascal Siakam and the Toronto Raptors.

The 27-year-old received the all-cleared sign from his doctors down in Los Angeles and will be available to play Sunday afternoon against the Brooklyn Nets, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Saturday.

"I think everything's good. Everything's good," Siakam said "I know that my conditioning is probably not at the level that I want it to be. But I think in terms of my shoulder, probably, everything's good."

It's been just less than five months since Siakam underwent offseason shoulder surgery to repair a torn left labrum he suffered on May 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies.

His return means Toronto is going to have to shake things up a little bit in the rotation. Nurse still hasn't figured out what he'd like his rotation to look like, or at least played coy on the topic, but the plan is to have Siakam either right away or in the not-too-distant future.

"Obviously as long as he's okay and he progresses OK and there's no setbacks, obviously he's a starter on this team," Nurse said. "But I would say this, is even in the short term, we've got some things that may influence that we don't have the same set starting five every night depending on who we're playing."

Nurse has hinted at a rotating starting lineup in the past. He mentioned the possibility of doing it last year and using different starters each night to optimize the defensive matchups for every game, but so far the idea is yet to come to fruition.

