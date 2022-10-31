Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, Storylines, & Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors will get their first taste of the new-look Atlanta Hawks on Monday night when Dejounte Murray and Trae Young come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff at Scotiabank Arena.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto while Bally Sports Atlanta and 92.9 The Game broadcast in Atlanta.

What to Watch For

Fred VanVleet didn't look right Friday night, shooting 0-for-11 from the field against the Philadelphia 76ers. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet was adamant he was healthy, but the Raptors' lead guard was clearly out of sorts. Toronto is going to need a bounce-back game from VanVleet to keep up with the offensive firepower of the Hawks.

On that topic, Young has given VanVleet fits in the past with his blazing speed and running back-like elusiveness. Toronto struggled with 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey last time out and will need a better game plan to help VanVleet slow Young on Monday.

Scottie Barnes wasn't nearly as assertive as he needed to be last time out, attempting just one field goal inside the paint. The Hawks will let teams get to the rim, but they've been tough to score against this season. Barnes is going to have to use that strength to bully Atlanta inside and convert his inside opportunities.

Injury Reports

The Raptors will once again be without Otto Porter Jr. who is sidelined for personal reasons.

Bogdan Bogdanović will be out for the Hawks.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -4.0 point favorites with a 64.3% win probability. The total for the game is 222.5.