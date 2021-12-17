Skip to main content
    December 17, 2021
    Jordan Poole Enters COVID-19 Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game

The Toronto Raptors continue to evade COVID-19 while the Golden State Warriors place Jordan Poole in the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols
    The NBA's COVID-19 issues just keep on mounting.

    The latest player to enter Health & Safety protocols is Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole who will now be sidelined for Saturday night's game against the Toronto Raptors.

    The Raptors have somehow avoided any serious COVID-19 issues to players this season all while cases climb in Toronto and throughout the NBA. Toronto's last three opponents have all dealt with COVID issues, starting with the New York Knicks who saw RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin enter protocols following their game last Friday. The Sacramento Kings had an outbreak following their contest in Toronto. Most recently, the Brooklyn Nets played the Raptors with seven players in COVID protocols.

    For now, whatever the Warriors are dealing with appears to be isolated to just Poole. Players will continue to test and hopefully no other issues arise prior to Saturday's game, Toronto's first at 50% capacity at Scotiabank Arena.

