Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Warriors

    The Toronto Raptors are back home after four days off and will get set to take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. 

    What to Watch For

    • The Raptors appear to be getting healthy with Precious Achiuwa and OG Anunoby both questionable and potentially available for Saturday night. Their availability will force Toronto into some tough rotation decisions that will only get more complicated with Khem Birch returns, presumably on Monday. There will certainly be some tinkering going on over the next few games but expect Gary Trent Jr. to be the odd man out when the bigs get healthy.
    • The Warriors will be without Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins on Saturday meaning it'll be a game for the young guns. At one point Jonathan Kuminga was expected to be drafted ahead of Scottie Barnes. While Kuminga hasn't made quite the impact Barnes has, it should be fun to see the two rookies go at it, especially with Kuminga taking on a bigger role.
    • It'll be Toronto's first game at 50% capacity due to new COVID-19 restrictions from the provincial government. The Raptors have long said the Scotiabank Arena is one of the best home-court advantages in the NBA, but with capacity halved there won't be very much energy in the building. 

    Where to Watch

    TSN will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have deemed Anunoby, Achiuwa, and Birch all questionable, though Birch said he is unlikely to play. David Johnson and Goran Dragic are both out.

    The Warriors will be without Curry, Green, Wiggins, Otto Porter, and Jordan Poole.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are -8.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 208.5.

