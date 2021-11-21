Publish date:
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Warriors
The Toronto Raptors will take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury updates for the game
Friday night's win over the Sacramento Kings was so important because the Toronto Raptors are certainly going to be in tough on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m. ET against the Golden State Warriors.
What to Watch For
- Every time Steph Curry steps on the court seems to be a show these days. He's averaging a league-leading 29.5 points per game and shooting 41.9% from behind the arc. Expect Fred VanVleet to get that assignment, as he did in the 2019 NBA Finals, and potentially some janky box-and-1 again.
- While the Warriors' offense is usually the side of the ball that draws all the attention, Golden State's defense has been the best in the league. While Toronto's offense has been a little bit better than expected lately, cracking the Warriors' code is no easy task.
- The Raptors could get both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe back Sunday. The two have been listed as questionable for the game and their returns would shake up Toronto's rotation once again. If Watanabe, in particular, is ready to go, it'll be interesting to see how he fits in the forward rotation, presumably taking minutes from Chris Boucher and Svi Mykhailiuk.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.
Injury Report
The Raptors have listed both Anunoby and Watanabe as questionable.
The Kings are fully healthy.
Betting Odds
The Raptors are +3.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 216.5
