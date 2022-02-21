Skip to main content
Report: Goran Dragic Signs With Brooklyn Nets

Former Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic has reportedly signed with the Brooklyn Nets following a buyout from the San Antonio Spurs

Goran Dragic has found a new home.

The former Toronto Raptors point guard has reportedly inked a new deal with the Brooklyn Nets, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Dragic, who was traded to the San Antonio Spurs at the trade deadline along with a first-round pick for Thaddeus Young and a second-round pick, was bought out by the Spurs and reportedly received a ton of interest before signing his new deal. It allows him to pair up with his former Phoenix Suns teammate and mentor Steve Nash, now the head coach of the Nets.

The 35-year-old hasn't played in a game since November 13 when he started in place of Fred VanVleet for the Raptors. He was subsequently benched and then left the team in late November for personal reasons.

Dragic played in five games with Toronto this year, but he averaged 13.5 points and 4.4 assists per game last season with the Miami Heat.

He had been expected to sign with the Dallas Mavericks prior to the trade deadline, but Dallas' addition of Spencer Dinwiddie filled the Mavericks' need for another ball handler.

The Nets are scheduled to play in Toronto on March 1, the Raptors' first game back following the All-Star break.

