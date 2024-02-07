Raptors Head Into Trade Deadline With Game vs Hornets: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, & More

The Toronto Raptors will head into the trade deadline with one more game against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday: Where to watch, injury reports, and more

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their six-game road trip Wednesday night in Charlotte where they'll take on an undermanned Hornets team at 7 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will broadcast for Toronto. Bally Sports Southeast and Sportsradio 92.7 WFNZ will call the game for Charlotte.

What to Watch For

It'll be Toronto's last game ahead of the trade deadline and maybe the last game for a few players on this roster. Chris Boucher, Bruce Brown, Gary Trent Jr., and Dennis Schröder have all been mentioned in trade rumors ahead of the Thursday deadline. For Boucher, this could be the last game for the final member of Toronto's 2019 championship team.

The Raptors embarrassed themselves in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night and there's going to have to be a response against the Hornets. Charlotte has been a disaster this season but has already knocked off Toronto once. That can't happen again on Wednesday.

Scottie Barnes' late-game usage has been the topic of much conversation lately. Toronto needs to keep him involved in the offense and use him as something more than just a floor-spacer sitting in the corner.

Injury Reports

Toronto has listed Trent as probable. Jontay Porter is questionable to play.

The Hornets will be without LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, and former Raptors legend Kyle Lowry. Gordon Hayward, Frank Ntilikina, and Cody Martin are all questionable.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -6.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 73%. The total for the game is 225.5.