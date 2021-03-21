Raptors Heavy Favourites to Break Losing Streak Against Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are 7.5 point favourites to snap their seven-game skid and take down the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night

For the first time in almost three weeks, Vegas is back on board with the Toronto Raptors.

The last time the Raptors were heavy favourites heading into a game was on March 3 against the Detroit Pistons. Even without Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby, sportsbooks still liked the Raptors as -7.5 point favourites over the Pistons.

That night things didn't exactly go as planned. Toronto got walloped 129-105.

Well, Sportsbooks are buying back into the Raptors as -7.5-point favourites against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night, according to Covers. That 7.5 point spread comes with about a -300 moneyline for Toronto, implying the Raptors have about a 75% chance of snapping their seven-game losing streak.

The key to a Raptors victory will be slowing down Cavaliers star Collin Sexton. The 22-year-old is averaging 23.9 points per game this year and 25.6 points per game over his last 15 outings. Vegas has set his points total at 23.5 on Betway, a number he's been over in five of the last nine games.

Toronto is expected to be led offensively by Pascal Siakam whose points total sits at 19.5 on Betway. Fred VanVleet, Kyle Lowry, and OG Anunoby all file in behind him with totals at 18.5, 17.5, and 12.5, respectively. Considering three of the four are still working their way back from COVID-19 protocols, it's tough to get a firm grasp of how those numbers compare to their recent track records.

The game will tipoff at 7 p.m. on Sportsnet and the FAN 590.

Further Reading

Nick Nurse: Bad news is Raptors have lots to work on these days

Raptors looking for consistency & stability from the bench going forward

Report: 'Close to Inevitable' Raptors Trade Norman Powell