Raptors Caught in the Middle as Heavy Favourites Against Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors are stuck in no man's land as heavy favourites on Monday night against the faltering Cleveland Cavaliers

The Toronto Raptors remain stuck in no man's land.

Had Saturday night's game against the New York Knicks gone a little differently, than the Raptors might have been able to envision some post-season basketball. Instead, Toronto is two games out of the final play-in spot with the third-toughest remaining schedule in the NBA.

So maybe it's time to return to the reverse standings and start focusing on the tank again. In that case, Monday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers is a big one for Toronto. Catching the Cavaliers is also probably a little unrealistic considering Cleveland is four games ahead of Toronto for the sixth-best odds in the draft lottery and a 37.2% chance at landing a top-four pick in this year's draft.

Losing on Monday is going to be tough for Toronto. The Raptors will once again have their usual starters in place and are taking on the Cavaliers on the second half of a back-to-back and possibly without Collin Sexton who missed Sunday night's game with a concussion. It's why the Raptors are 9.5-point favourites and have about an 83.3% chance of topping the Cavaliers.

After Monday, things are going to get a lot more difficult for the Raptors. They'll be right back at it on Tuesday to take on the Brooklyn Nets before starting a West Coast road trip through Denver, Utah, and Los Angeles.

