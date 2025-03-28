Raptors Host Tanking Hornets on Friday: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More
The Toronto Raptors will make a quick pitstop back home Friday night to host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.
What to Watch For
The Raptors are essentially locked into the seventh spot in the lottery standings, but they remain focused on player development down the stretch. Expect extended minutes for Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, AJ Lawson, Orlando Robinson, and Jamison Battle as each looks to make a case for a spot on next year’s roster.
Scottie Barnes has been in a shooting slump over the past few games, and the hope is that Toronto’s former All-Star forward can finish the season on a high note with a few strong, efficient performances. It’s been an up-and-down year for Barnes as a scorer, and the Raptors could use some optimism heading into another pivotal summer.
Toronto has spent much of the past few weeks trying to keep Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley on the floor together as much as possible. While their shared minutes will be limited, the Raptors remain focused on maximizing the time the trio spends together. How they fare in those stretches could be the most revealing development over the next little while.
Injury Report
The Raptors have ruled out Ochai Agbaji and RJ Barrett for rest. Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Jared Rhoden, and Ulrich Chomche are all out. Chris Boucher is questionable.
The Hornets will be without LaMello Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, Grant Williams, and Tre Mann.
Game Odds
The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 68.3%. The total for the game is 216.5.