All Raptors

Raptors Host Tanking Hornets on Friday: Where to Watch, What to Watch For, & More

The Toronto Raptors will play host to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday: Where to watch, what to watch for, and more

Aaron Rose

Oct 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) drives down court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
Oct 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) drives down court during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images / Sam Sharpe-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Toronto Raptors will make a quick pitstop back home Friday night to host the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast for Toronto.

What to Watch For

The Raptors are essentially locked into the seventh spot in the lottery standings, but they remain focused on player development down the stretch. Expect extended minutes for Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, AJ Lawson, Orlando Robinson, and Jamison Battle as each looks to make a case for a spot on next year’s roster.

Scottie Barnes has been in a shooting slump over the past few games, and the hope is that Toronto’s former All-Star forward can finish the season on a high note with a few strong, efficient performances. It’s been an up-and-down year for Barnes as a scorer, and the Raptors could use some optimism heading into another pivotal summer.

Toronto has spent much of the past few weeks trying to keep Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley on the floor together as much as possible. While their shared minutes will be limited, the Raptors remain focused on maximizing the time the trio spends together. How they fare in those stretches could be the most revealing development over the next little while.

Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out Ochai Agbaji and RJ Barrett for rest. Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick, Jared Rhoden, and Ulrich Chomche are all out. Chris Boucher is questionable.

The Hornets will be without LaMello Ball, Brandon Miller, Josh Okogie, Grant Williams, and Tre Mann.

Game Odds

The Raptors are -5.5 point favorites with an implied win probability of 68.3%. The total for the game is 216.5.

Further Reading

feed

Published
Aaron Rose
AARON ROSE

Aaron Rose is a Toronto-based reporter covering the Toronto Raptors since 2020.

Home/News