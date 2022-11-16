Skip to main content
Kyle Lowry Returns to Toronto with Heat: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Lowry Returns to Toronto with Heat: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds

The Toronto Raptors will play host to Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat on Wednesday: Here's where to watch, injury reports, odds, and storylines

Kyle Lowry is returning "home," as he put it on his Instagram, getting set to take on the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will air the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Sun and 560 The Joe WQAM will broadcast in Miami.

What to Watch For

  • Lowry is back for the second time since leaving for the Miami Heat last season. It won't be quite as emotional as his initial return but expect a standing ovation and plenty of applause as he's introduced Wednesday.
  • Scottie Barnes has been in a bit of a run as of late, looking too passive at times, and unable to get deep into the paint. These games without Pascal Siakam were supposed to be his opportunity to expand his game but so far that hasn't been the case. Toronto needs that to change ideally sooner rather than later.
  • Dalano Banton had a breakout 27-point performance on Monday night and should learn another look on Wednesday night. He doesn't have to be quite as good as he was on Monday, but if he can score in transition and nail his catch-and-shoot looks the Raptors will be thrilled with his production this year.

Injury Reports

The Raptors have listed VanVleet and Trent as questionable. Otto Porter Jr. is out with a dislocated toe while Siakam and Precious Achiuwa continue to battle through their respective ailments.

Bam Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon are questionable for Miami. Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, and Omer Yurtseven have all been ruled out.

Game Odds

The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs with an implied win probability of 49%. The total for the game is 215.

