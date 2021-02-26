Raptors vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game
After two straight losses, the Toronto Raptors will have a chance to bounce back Friday night against the scuffling Houston Rockets.
Ever since Christian Wood went down with a right ankle sprain on February 6, nothing has gone right for the Rockets. They're losers of their last nine games and are showing exactly why superstar James Harden wanted to leave town. Their offence ranks 26th in the league this season and has been the worst in the NBA since Wood's injury.
With Kyle Lowry back in the lineup having recovered from a left thumb injury and the Raptors healthy for the first time in a while, Toronto shouldn't have much trouble making quick work of the Rockets.
Game Details
Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors
Date: Friday, February 26, 2021
Time: 7:30 PM EST
Location: Amalie Arena
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN
Raptors Listen: TSN 1050
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Rockets TV Broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Rockets Listen: Sportstalk 760
Rockets Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: TOR -7.5
Moneyline: TOR -294, HOU +271
O/U: 222.5
