Raptors vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to bounce back against a struggling Houston Rockets team. Here's how to watch and offs for Friday's game

After two straight losses, the Toronto Raptors will have a chance to bounce back Friday night against the scuffling Houston Rockets.

Ever since Christian Wood went down with a right ankle sprain on February 6, nothing has gone right for the Rockets. They're losers of their last nine games and are showing exactly why superstar James Harden wanted to leave town. Their offence ranks 26th in the league this season and has been the worst in the NBA since Wood's injury.

With Kyle Lowry back in the lineup having recovered from a left thumb injury and the Raptors healthy for the first time in a while, Toronto shouldn't have much trouble making quick work of the Rockets.

Game Details

Houston Rockets at Toronto Raptors

Date: Friday, February 26, 2021

Time: 7:30 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Rockets TV Broadcast: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Rockets Listen: Sportstalk 760

Rockets Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: TOR -7.5

Moneyline: TOR -294, HOU +271

O/U: 222.5

Odds provided by Covers

