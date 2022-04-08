Skip to main content
Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam Expected to Play

The Toronto Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby, but Pascal Siakam will play vs. the Houston Rockets

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors aren't planning to take their foot off the gas pedal quite yet.

Even with no real difference between the fifth and sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors plan to play Pascal Siakam and most of their regulars Friday night against the Houston Rockets.

"They’re gonna play. They wanna keep rhythm and play. We’ll let them play," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "I’m ready to go either way with how they feel. There’s not much discussion about it other than they wanna play."

Fred VanVleet, however, will remain sidelined as he tries to get healthy before the playoffs. He'd pushed hard to avoid the play-in tournament and once the Raptors secured a playoff spot he and the organization figured it was time to slow things down a little.

OG Anunoby is targeting a Sunday return as he recovers from a right thigh contusion. 

Yuta Watanabe will return for Toronto while Precious Achiuwa remains questionable with a right knee contusion.

