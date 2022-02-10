Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Rockets

The Toronto Raptors will go for their 8th straight victory Thursday vs. the Houston Rockets. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors have a chance to make it eight straight wins Thursday night when they take on the Houston Rockets at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • The Raptors may have some new players walking into the building around game time. With the trade deadline now just hours away, expect Toronto to make a move before the 3 p.m. deadline hits. Those acquired players likely won't be active tonight, but they'll certainly be on route to meet up with the team either in Houston or in Toronto ahead of Saturday's game against the Nuggets. 
  • Raptors coach Nick Nurse surprisingly played his starters deep into Wednesday's blowout victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder despite a back-to-back on the horizon. Considering how bad the Rockets are, it shouldn't cost them, but if the Raptors run out of gas on Thursday, you'll know why.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have not released their injury report, though nobody is expected to be injured. Goran Dragic, likely for the final time, will remain out.

The Rockets will be without Usman Garuba. Eric Gordon is questionable with left heel soreness. 

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -7.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 226.5.

