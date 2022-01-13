Skip to main content
Report: Raptors Believed to be a Team to 'Keep an Eye on' For Myles Turner

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly a team to watch as a potential landing spot for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner ahead of next month's trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors may be a team to watch in the Myles Turner sweepstakes come next month's NBA trade deadline.

The Raptors have unsurprisingly been quiet ahead of the deadline, but there's reportedly a sense from several league personnel that Toronto is a team to "keep an eye on" to acquire the Indiana Pacers' big man, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer

Indiana is heading toward a bit of a rebuild next month and Turner is the most likely of their stars to be dealt, Fischer reported. Toronto is an obvious fit for the 6-foot-11 big man considering the Raptors' lack of frontcourt size this season.

The problem for Toronto is likely Indiana's asking price which is reportedly said to include multiple first-round picks, Fischer reported. While the Raptors do have all of their future first-round picks, Toronto's front office hasn't shown a willingness to move multiple first-round picks in the past, and considering the age of the current roster, it's hard to see Masai Ujiri and Bobby Webster changing course now.

Turner would, however, solidify Toronto's frontcourt as a 3-and-D big who can lock down the paint as one of the NBA's most prolific shot blockers and stretch the floor with his 33.9% three-point stroke this season. It's a fit that makes sense, but the price may be too steep for Toronto especially with other teams including Dallas, Minnesota, New York, Sacramento, Charlotte, and Portland all said to be involved in trade talks.

