Report: Dennis Schröder Chose Lakers Deal Over Interest from Raptors & Suns

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors were reportedly interested in Dennis Schröder who opted to sign a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers
Despite a training camp roster at maximum capacity, the Toronto Raptors have reportedly been poking around the league for at least one more move.

The Raptors reportedly made an offer to point guard Dennis Schröder who signed with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday, per Shams Charania. Toronto was one of a few teams including the Phoenix Suns who were interested in Schröder.

The 6-foot-4 Schröder would have made sense for Toronto as a skilled backup point guard who could spell Fred VanVleet from time to time. Last season, Schröder averaged 13.5 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game split between the Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets while shooting 34.4% from behind the arc.

Ultimately, though, Schröder opted to sign a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Lakers. He'll join a crowded backcourt that already includes Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, and Kendrick Nunn. 

For Toronto, the traditional backup point guard spot remains a weakness with training camp just around the corner. It'll be a make-or-break season for Malachi Flynn who should see some playing time behind VanVleet. If Flynn can't take a step forward, the Raptors will likely ask Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam to shoulder more of the offensive on-ball responsibilities, lightening the workload for VanVleet this year.

