Report: Raptors Targeting Boston's Robert Williams III

Can we interest you in Goran Dragic and a first-round pick?

That's the question the Toronto Raptors have reportedly been asking as they continue to gauge interest in the 35-year-old point guard whose expiring contract has piqued the interest of multiple teams, per Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

That offer was reportedly mentioned as the framework for a deal involving Indiana Pacers big Myles Turner prior to his left foot injury, Fischer reported.

The Raptors are now reportedly poking around to see if the Boston Celtics are willing to part ways with Robert Williams III ahead of the deadline, per Fischer. Williams is a 6-foot-9, 237-pound center averaging 9.8 points and 9.5 rebounds this season in Boston. Considering he's just 24 years old and under contract through 2025-26, he's certainly an intriguing piece that would fit nicely with Toronto.

A deal for Williams, however, remains unlikely.

"They're just not a match," said Inside the Celtics reporter Bobby Krivitsky. "The Celtics want to move forward with Williams. So it would take a significant return to sway them."

Considering Toronto has shown no interest to move any of its core pieces, it's hard to see the Raptors building a package that's going to be enough to pry Williams loose.

