Report: Raptors Among Teams Expected to be Interested in Spencer Dinwiddie

The Toronto Raptors are reportedly among several teams interested in Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie

With Kyle Lowry potentially heading elsewhere this summer and no significant backcourt additions made on NBA Draft night, the Toronto Raptors are reportedly looking to make some moves in the free agency market.

The organization is reportedly one of a handful of teams interested in signing Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie when free agency opens up next week, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. They are joined by Brooklyn, the New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and several other teams who are all reportedly interested in Dinwiddie.

The 28-year-old Dinwiddie played in just three games last season before partially tearing his ACL in December. The year prior, in 2019-20, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists while shooting 41.5% from the floor and 30.8% from three-point range.

If not Dinwiddie, the Raptors are reportedly also interested in New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball who will be a restricted free agent this summer, per Charnia.

While the Pelicans can match any offer Ball signs this summer, New Orleans is reportedly more interested in Raptors veteran Kyle Lowry and may opt to go after Toronto's longtime guard instead of re-signing their own point guard.

NBA teams can begin negotiating contracts with free agents on Monday at 6 p.m. ET. Contracts cannot be signed officially until August 6 at 12:01 p.m. ET.

