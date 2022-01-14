Report: Raptors 'Interested' in Reacquiring Jakob Poeltl

The Toronto Raptors may be in store for a Jakob Poeltl homecoming next month.

The Raptors are reportedly said to have interest in bringing back the San Antonio Spurs center in a deal ahead of the February 10 trade deadline, according to Substack's Marc Stein.

"The Raptors’ recent 11-4 surge propelled them into Eastern Conference playoff contention, and they have been looking for center upgrades for some time," Stein wrote in his latest newsletter.

The catch for the Raptors, as Stein points out, is their luxury tax situation. The organization is just $268,420 below the luxury tax threshold and is going to be reluctant to exceed that figure this season.

Poeltl is making $8.75 million this season and is under contract for next year at $9.4 million. He's averaging a career-high 12.4 points and 8.8 rebounds while shooting 59.7% from the floor having attempted zero three-pointers this season.

A deal for the 7-foot-1 Austrian would help solidify Toronto's frontcourt, especially with Khem Birch continuing to battle a nagging knee issue this season and potentially for the foreseeable future.

Poeltl spent his first two seasons in Toronto having been drafted ninth overall in 2016, the same draft the Raptors selected Pascal Siakam 27th overall in. He was eventually traded to the Spurs alongside DeMar DeRozan and a first-round pick for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green ahead of the 2018-19 season.

