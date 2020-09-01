SI.com
Raptors & Murray Garnering Massive Attention with Ratings Boost

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors mania hasn't lost any steam coming off the 2019 NBA championship. 

Raptors fans have turned right back in to this year's playoffs, with TV ratings up 24% in the Raptors' first round playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, according to the NBA.

But it's not just Raptors games that Canadians have been tuning into this season. The average Canadian audience for non-Raptors games in the first round is way up 41% from last year's ratings.

Part of that certainly has to do with some fascinating matchups in the Western Conference and the stellar play of Canadian Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets.

The 23-year-old Murray is averaging 34 points per game and has had three straight 40+ point performances, helping the Nuggets claw out of a 3-1 series deficit to force a Game 7 against the Utah Jazz.

Since the start of August, Murray's Twitter account (@BeMore27) has grown by 24%, an increase of over 27 thousand Twitter followers. It's the highest growth of followers over that span of any NBA player with at least 100 thousand followers. On top of that, he's been mentioned in 46 thousand tweets in August, more than each of the previous 14 months combined.

Even his Canada Basketball coach Nick Nurse took notice of Murray's recent play.

"He’s really on a huge tear," Nurse said Monday. "And, I don’t know, more than the scoring and everything I just love the competitiveness. I think from watching him play, man, he’s really trying to do everything he can to help his team win, and he just so happens to be on a scoring barrage unlike — I don’t see too many like this. So, pretty cool to watch, that’s for sure. Heck of a player, man. Heck of a competitor."

In a perfect world, Murray and Team Canada will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics with a team full of NBA stars for the first time in over two decades.

