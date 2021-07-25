Sports Illustrated home
Report: Raptors Expected to be Among 'Strong Suitors' for Jarrett Allen

The Toronto Raptors are expected to pursue Cleveland Cavaliers big Jarrett Allen in free agency next month
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors are certainly going to do their due diligence on the top free agent bigs this summer.

The organization has already been connected to New York Knicks center Nerlens Noel and now Toronto is expected to be a strong suitor for Cleveland Cavaliers big Jarrett Allen, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Cavaliers certainly aren't going to let Allen get away easy. The 23-year-old center averaged 12.8 points and 10 rebounds and should get paid handsomely this summer as he heads into restricted free agency. Cleveland has already given Allen the qualifying offer and can match any contract offer the Raptors make.

Unfortunately for Toronto, this year's center market isn't considered particularly deep. Allen and Sacramento's Richaun Holmes headline the group followed by a handful of other good-but-not-great players including Andre Drummond, Kelly Olynyk, and Daniel Theis.

If Evan Mobley doesn't fall to Toronto in the draft, the Raptors might be forced to run things back next season with another small-ball lineup or an assortment of underwhelming bigs much like last year.

