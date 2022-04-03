Skip to main content
Miami Heat Rule Out Jimmy Butler vs. Raptors

Miami Heat Rule Out Jimmy Butler vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will avoid Jimmy Butler who will not play in Sunday's game due to a toe injury

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will avoid Jimmy Butler who will not play in Sunday's game due to a toe injury

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky Sunday night.

While Kyle Lowry will take the court for the Miami Heat in his long-awaited return to Toronto, the Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler with left big toe irritation, the team announced. It's essentially a rest night for Butler, who is on the second night of a back-to-back with Miami.

The Heat have also listed Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin as questionable while Gabe Vincent and Javonte Smart are both out.

Toronto has listed Malachi Flynn and Yuta Watanabe as questionable.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

With a win Sunday, the Raptors can move a full game up on the Chicago Bulls for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and, with some help from the Cleveland Cavaliers, could move just one game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth seed in the conference. Cleveland will take on Philadelphia at 6 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Lowry is scheduled to speak to Raptors media at 4:30 p.m. ET and his press conference will be carried live on Sportsnet. Toronto plans to air a tribute video to honor the Raptors legend at approximately 7:06 p.m. ET.

Further Reading

Watch: Kyle Lowry takes on Sumo wrestler in new commercial

Top 5 moments of Kyle Lowry's Raptors career

Fred VanVleet credits Kyle Lowry's mentorship as he nears Raptors' 3-point record

USATSI_12912004_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Toronto Mayor Announces April 3 as 'Kyle Lowry Day'

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_17692102_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Heat

By Aaron Rose4 hours ago
20211222_BitBuy_BTS_154 (2) (1)
News

Watch: Kyle Lowry Takes on Sumo Wrestler in New Commercial

By Aaron Rose22 hours ago
USATSI_12913157_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Top 5 Moments of Kyle Lowry's Raptors Career

By Aaron RoseApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18004202_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Credits Kyle Lowry's Mentorship as He Nears Raptors' 3-Point Record

By Aaron RoseApr 2, 2022
USATSI_18004200_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Make it 5 Straight Wins, Inching Closer to Clinched Playoff Berth with Victory Over Magic

By Aaron RoseApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17993404_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Says He Knows Nick Nurse is Scheming Up Something Special for Him

By Aaron RoseApr 1, 2022
USATSI_17829003_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Magic

By Aaron RoseApr 1, 2022