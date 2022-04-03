Miami Heat Rule Out Jimmy Butler vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are getting a little lucky Sunday night.

While Kyle Lowry will take the court for the Miami Heat in his long-awaited return to Toronto, the Heat have ruled out Jimmy Butler with left big toe irritation, the team announced. It's essentially a rest night for Butler, who is on the second night of a back-to-back with Miami.

The Heat have also listed Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin as questionable while Gabe Vincent and Javonte Smart are both out.

Toronto has listed Malachi Flynn and Yuta Watanabe as questionable.

With a win Sunday, the Raptors can move a full game up on the Chicago Bulls for the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference and, with some help from the Cleveland Cavaliers, could move just one game back of the Philadelphia 76ers for the fourth seed in the conference. Cleveland will take on Philadelphia at 6 p.m. ET Sunday night.

Lowry is scheduled to speak to Raptors media at 4:30 p.m. ET and his press conference will be carried live on Sportsnet. Toronto plans to air a tribute video to honor the Raptors legend at approximately 7:06 p.m. ET.

Further Reading

Watch: Kyle Lowry takes on Sumo wrestler in new commercial

Top 5 moments of Kyle Lowry's Raptors career

Fred VanVleet credits Kyle Lowry's mentorship as he nears Raptors' 3-point record