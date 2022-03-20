Skip to main content
76ers List Joel Embiid as Questionable vs. Raptors

76ers List Joel Embiid as Questionable vs. Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with back soreness for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have listed Joel Embiid as questionable with back soreness for Sunday's game against the Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors may catch a break Sunday night with Joel Embiid listed as questionable to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's been an ongoing back problem for Embiid who has been listed as questionable for the past couple of games. He has, however, found a way to fight through the pain, dropping 32 points on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks and 35 points last Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Assuming he does play, the Raptors will be in for a tough one against one of the league's premier centers. Toronto doesn't have anyone on the roster taller than 6-foot-9 and it'll take a ton of double-teaming from the Raptors defense to slow down the 7-foot giant who had 36 points the last time the 76ers played Toronto.

With OG Anunoby still sidelined, expect Khem Birch to get the first crack at Embiid. He's become Toronto's starting option against the league's biggest bigs. Precious Achiuwa should, however, see significant playing time off the bench as the team's more versatile quasi-center.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

If Embiid can't play, expect the 76ers to matchup against the Raptors with a similarly small-ball lineup and continue to use DeAndre Jordan as a big off the bench.

Further Reading

Odds narrowing as Scottie Barnes closes the gap on Evan Mobley for Rookie of the Year honors

LeBron James recalls 1st time seeing Scottie Barnes play in Grade 7

LeBron James too much for Raptors, snapping Toronto's winning streak in overtime thriller

Nick Nurse reflects on Precious Achiuwa telling him he can 'shut down' any team's best player

USATSI_17420617_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at 76ers

By Aaron Rose18 minutes ago
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) drives to the basket over Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) during the third quarter at Scotiabank Arena
News

Odds Narrowing as Scottie Barnes Closes the Gap on Evan Mobley For Rookie of the Year Honors

By Aaron Rose21 hours ago
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena
News

LeBron James Recalls 1st Time Seeing Scottie Barnes Play in Grade 7

By Aaron RoseMar 19, 2022
USATSI_17924975_168390270_lowres
News

LeBron James Too Much for Raptors, Snapping Toronto's Winning Streak in Overtime Thriller

By Aaron RoseMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17700316_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Nick Nurse Provides Update on OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn Who Are Still a Week Away

By Aaron RoseMar 18, 2022
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) moves to the basket against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa (5) during the first half at Crypto.com Arena
News

Nick Nurse Reflects on Precious Achiuwa Telling Him he Can 'Shut Down' Any Team's Best Player

By Aaron RoseMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17898124_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Lakers

By Aaron RoseMar 18, 2022
USATSI_17911211_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Clippers Wowed by Scottie Barnes Who Draws Draymond Green Comparison: 'He's Built like a 2K MyPlayer'

By Aaron RoseMar 17, 2022