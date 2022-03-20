76ers List Joel Embiid as Questionable vs. Raptors

The Toronto Raptors may catch a break Sunday night with Joel Embiid listed as questionable to play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

It's been an ongoing back problem for Embiid who has been listed as questionable for the past couple of games. He has, however, found a way to fight through the pain, dropping 32 points on Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks and 35 points last Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Assuming he does play, the Raptors will be in for a tough one against one of the league's premier centers. Toronto doesn't have anyone on the roster taller than 6-foot-9 and it'll take a ton of double-teaming from the Raptors defense to slow down the 7-foot giant who had 36 points the last time the 76ers played Toronto.

With OG Anunoby still sidelined, expect Khem Birch to get the first crack at Embiid. He's become Toronto's starting option against the league's biggest bigs. Precious Achiuwa should, however, see significant playing time off the bench as the team's more versatile quasi-center.

If Embiid can't play, expect the 76ers to matchup against the Raptors with a similarly small-ball lineup and continue to use DeAndre Jordan as a big off the bench.

