Jonas Valanciunas Hilariously Impersonates LeBron James During Game of Charades

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Former Toronto Raptors favorite Jonas Valanciunas hilariously impersonates LeBron James during a game of charades

LeBron James may have been the king of Toronto for the better part of the 2010s, but these days it's the Toronto Raptors that have had the last laugh at James' expense.

Not only are the Raptors 5-1 in their last six games against James and the Los Angeles Lakers, but former Raptors center Jonas Valančiūnas was seen poking fun at the self-proclaimed "king" during a recently televised game of charades.

Valančiūnas did his best James impression, mocking the four-time NBA MVP as a complainer and a flopper on the show.

The 30-year-old Valančiūnas spent seven seasons with Toronto and saw his Raptors knocked out by James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in three consecutive seasons from 2016 through 2018. He began the 2018-19 season in Toronto before being dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline along with Delon Wright and CJ Miles for Marc Gasol.

Since leaving Toronto, however, Valančiūnas is just 5-6 against James and the Lakers.

