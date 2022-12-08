Raptors Have 3 Players Set to Become Trade-Eligible Next Week

The Toronto Raptors will be allowed to trade Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez, and Justin Champagnie as of Dec. 15

The unofficial start of NBA trade season is rapidly approaching with just a week to go before nearly 90% of the league suddenly becomes trade-eligible.

For the Toronto Raptors, it likely won't mean any immediate moves, but it creates some more flexibility as Otto Porter Jr., Juancho Hernangomez, and Justin Champagnie all drop their trade restrictions as of Dec. 15, per ESPN. All three players signed contracts this past summer and are currently prohibited from being traded for another week.

The Raptors traditionally stay pretty cautious when it comes to in-season trades and certainly moves this far from the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Raptors president Masai Ujiri has only once made a trade this season in the year, sending Rudy Gay to the Sacramento Kings in a deal that eventually spurred the organization to seven straight trips to the postseason.

As for the rest of the roster, Chris Boucher is the only other player ineligible to be traded right now. His contract prohibits him from being dealt until January 15, 2023.

If Toronto does make a move later on this season, Gary Trent Jr. is the most likely candidate to be flipped. Both he and Fred VanVleet have player options for next season and are expected to opt out of their deals and head into unrestricted free agency next summer.

