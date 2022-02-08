Report: Pelicans Nearing a Deal To Acquire CJ McCollum From Portland

Big changes are coming to Portland.

Just days after the Trail Blazers sent Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers, it now seems as though CJ McCollum's time in the Pacific Northwest is coming to an end. The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly in serious trade discussions to acquire the 30-year-old guard, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal reportedly involves Josh Hart, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Thomas Satoransky, and draft compensation, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

With a firesale coming to Portland, the Trail Blazers' next big move may include Jusuf Nurkic, the 6-foot-11 center whose name has reportedly come up in trade talks with the Toronto Raptors. The 27-year-old big would immediately slide into Toronto's center spot and stabilize a frontcourt that has been lacking a true center all season.

Nurkic, who is averaging 14.5 points and 10.8 rebounds per game this season, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Considering his age, he would fit well with Toronto's timeline moving forward if the organization can lock him up to a long-term deal.

McCollum is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and shooting 43.6% from the floor and 38.4% from behind the arc this season.

