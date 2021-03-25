NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Report: Kyle Lowry Stays with Raptors

Report: Kyle Lowry Stays with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly opted to keep Kyle Lowry at Thursday's NBA trade deadline
Author:
Publish date:

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly opted to keep Kyle Lowry at Thursday's NBA trade deadline

The greatest Raptor of all time will reportedly be staying put.

The Toronto Raptors did not trade Kyle Lowry ahead of the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors were reportedly involved in serious trade discussions with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers for Lowry, but ultimately the teams could not come to an agreement.

The Heat were reportedly unwilling to move Tyler Herro for Lowry while the Lakers were reportedly unwilling to move Talen Horton-Tucker in a deal.

With just minutes to go before the deadline, the Raptors reportedly asked for teams to 'underwhelming' offers, as TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported, but neither team budget and Toronto decided to settle to keep Lowry.

With Lowry off the table, the Heat reportedly decided to change course and acquire Victor Oladpio from the Houston Rockets, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

The 76ers reportedly dropped out of the Lowry sweepstakes earlier in the day, acquiring George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors trade Norman Powell to Portland

Report: Raptors trade Matt Thomas to Utah Jazz

USATSI_15671959_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Trade Terence Davis to Sacramento Kings

USATSI_12913157_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Kyle Lowry Stays with Raptors

USATSI_15355233_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Trade Matt Thomas to Utah Jazz

USATSI_15431153_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Raptors Engaged in 'Serious Talks' with Heat & Lakers for Kyle Lowry

USATSI_15536058_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: 76ers Out on Lowry, While Heat, Lakers, Clippers Remain Interested

USATSI_15423349_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Trade Powell to Portland for Gary Trent Jr

USATSI_15709624_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: 76ers & Lakers Lead Heat in Kyle Lowry Sweepstakes

USATSI_13943227_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: 76ers Nearing Deal for Kyle Lowry, Though Heat Remain Possibility