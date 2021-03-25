Report: Kyle Lowry Stays with Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly opted to keep Kyle Lowry at Thursday's NBA trade deadline

The greatest Raptor of all time will reportedly be staying put.

The Toronto Raptors did not trade Kyle Lowry ahead of the 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors were reportedly involved in serious trade discussions with the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, and Philadelphia 76ers for Lowry, but ultimately the teams could not come to an agreement.

The Heat were reportedly unwilling to move Tyler Herro for Lowry while the Lakers were reportedly unwilling to move Talen Horton-Tucker in a deal.

With just minutes to go before the deadline, the Raptors reportedly asked for teams to 'underwhelming' offers, as TSN's Josh Lewenberg reported, but neither team budget and Toronto decided to settle to keep Lowry.

With Lowry off the table, the Heat reportedly decided to change course and acquire Victor Oladpio from the Houston Rockets, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported.

The 76ers reportedly dropped out of the Lowry sweepstakes earlier in the day, acquiring George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

