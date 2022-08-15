Updated Odds Don't Like Raptors' Chances to Land Kevin Durant

The Toronto Raptors chances of landing Kevin Durant this summer have taken a tumble in recent days, Vegas oddsmakers say.

At one point this summer, Toronto was at the forefront of discussions to land the Brooklyn Nets superstar, with odds as high as +250, conveying nearly a 30% chance the Raptors acquired Durant. Those odds, however, have dropped to +650, conveying about a 13% probability, according to DraftKings.

Despite Durant's insistence on being traded, the Nets' chances of retaining Durant have only increased in recent weeks. Brooklyn now sits at -240, conveying a 70% chance he begins the regular season with the Nets.

If Brooklyn does move on from the 33-year-old forward, the Boston Celtics are believed to be the frontrunners, sitting at +225, suggesting a 30% probability. A package centered around Jaylen Brown has reportedly been offered, per The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Durant's preferred destination, the Phoenix Suns, has fallen to +400, conveying a 20% chance. Their best offer would likely include Mikal Bridges and multiple first-round picks, but their inability to trade Deandre Ayton who inked a long-term deal with the organization has complicated trade talks.

After Toronto, the Miami Heat sit at +800, a long shot to land Durant with an 11% chance. Their offer would likely include Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, though that doesn't seem nearly enough to pry Durant loose.

The Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers both sit at +2,000, suggesting a 5% probability.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes shows off improved shooting range in new vlog

Raptors expected to regress next season, oddsmakers say

Exclusive: Inside Precious Achiuwa's Offseason, 'he’s ready for the moment,' trainer says