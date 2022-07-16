Raptors Jump Suns in Kevin Durant Sweepstakes, Vegas Says

The Phoenix Suns are no longer the frontrunners in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes this summer.

On the heels of the Deandre Ayton offer sheet that has made the Suns center untradable until at least January 15, Phoenix has dropped to the third most likely landing spot for Durant if the Brooklyn Nets do trade him this summer, according to MyBookie.ag.

The Toronto Raptors now sit at +275 to be Durant's landing spot if he's traded, conveying nearly a 30% chance the superstar forward lands in Toronto if he's moved. Those odds represent the second most likely, behind the Miami Heat who sit at +200, conveying a 33% chance.

Phoenix now sits at +600, followed by the Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, and Golden State Warriors, respectively.

The Suns had long been considered heavy favorites to land Durant, but Ayton's return to the team has complicated potential trade packages. Phoenix could still offer Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, along with draft picks, but so far that hasn't been enough to entice the Nets into a deal.

A deal from Miami is complicated by the fact that Brooklyn can't have Bam Adebayo and Ben Simmons on their roster simultaneously due to a strange rule that prohibits teams from acquiring two players on max rookie extensions. Miami's best offer would likely include Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, and draft picks.

Further Reading

Raptors knock off Heat but fall short of Summer League finals

D.J. Wilson shows why Raptors signed him with a breakout Summer League showing

Christian Koloko drains 1st professional 3-pointer but still has a 'fair bit of work to do' offensively, Raptors say