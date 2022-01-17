Skip to main content
Nick Nurse Provides a Timeline for Khem Birch's Return

The Toronto Raptors are expecting Khem Birch to miss 10 to 14 days following surgery to repair his broken nose, coach Nick Nurse said

The Toronto Raptors will be without center Khem Birch for at least the next week and likely a little bit longer.

The 29-year-old Birch suffered a broken nose in the first quarter of last Friday night's game against the Detroit Pistons. Ensuing X-Rays confirmed the fracture and he was flown back to Toronto to have it surgically repaired last week.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he hadn't heard an updated timeline for Birch, but the last update was 10 to 14 days from the surgery. That pegs Birch's return for late next week against the Charlotte Hornets at the earliest on Jan. 25 or sometime later that week. He'll likely miss the next four games if not more, per Nurse's timeline.

Birch had been averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game while providing some solid interior defense and a knack for setting quality screens. 

In the meantime, the Raptors will go with Precious Achiuwa as the lone big man on the roster. He's been up and down in his last two outings, replacing Birch first against the Detroit Pistons and more recently against the Milwaukee Bucks. While his defense has been solid and consistent lately, it's the offensive production Toronto is going to need from Achiuwa while Birch is out.

